Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NMT stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

