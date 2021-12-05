Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Tops $2.94 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $4,340.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.81 or 0.08508680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,696.69 or 1.00564216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

