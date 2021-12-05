Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $3.96

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Kava has a total market cap of $566.54 million and approximately $76.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00008022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00185166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.00650509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 152,846,206 coins and its circulating supply is 142,908,706 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.