Illuvium (ILV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103.95 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $935.04 million and approximately $103.95 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $1,454.59 or 0.02943457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.81 or 0.08508680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,696.69 or 1.00564216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

