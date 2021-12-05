-$0.34 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

