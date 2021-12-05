Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $112.62 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $112.62 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00005064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

