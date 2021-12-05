Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $201.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

