2,000 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 174.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 110,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 219,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,927,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.