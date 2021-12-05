E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.95. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

