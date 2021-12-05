E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

