E&G Advisors LP Takes $205,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% during the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

