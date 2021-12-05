53,000 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

