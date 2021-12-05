4,783 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Fastenal stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.