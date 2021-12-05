Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $256,545.65 and $469.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00237134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.