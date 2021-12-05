Cardstack Price Up 26.7% This Week (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and $503,158.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00237134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

