Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $119.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Gross margin was up 420 basis points (bps) in the last reported quarter, given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. However, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue to impact Lennar’s performance.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of LEN opened at $112.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $114.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

