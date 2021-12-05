Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0531 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.52 million and $3,003.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,673.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.48 or 0.00937074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00255884 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00028963 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,565,369 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

