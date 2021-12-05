10,986 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 288,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,573,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.18. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

