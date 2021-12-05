SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

THS opened at $37.77 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

