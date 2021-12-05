Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

