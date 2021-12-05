SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

