Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 222,506 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,851,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,506 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $47,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

