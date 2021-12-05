Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 11,107 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,298 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $51,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $674.57 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $337.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

