Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $639,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $349.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.17. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.