AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 369,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.55% of AECOM worth $49,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of ACM opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

