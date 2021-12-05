Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 49,378 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,378 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $53,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average of $232.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $262.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.