Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 40.0% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 142,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 144.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

