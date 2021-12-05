Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 24,644 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,644 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $59,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 55,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

