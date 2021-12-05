Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 10,661 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Paychex worth $63,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,625,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

