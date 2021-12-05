Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 15,118 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $66,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $185.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

