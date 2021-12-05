Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 2.36% of Axos Financial worth $72,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $56.14 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

