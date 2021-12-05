Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.