Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 463,593 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

