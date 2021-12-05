V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in V.F. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in V.F. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 229,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

VFC stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

