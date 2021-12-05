Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $301.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.37. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $210.41 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

