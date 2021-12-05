Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,377 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 66,356 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

