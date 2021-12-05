Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,630 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

NYSE CAT opened at $197.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

