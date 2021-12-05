Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 25,941 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

