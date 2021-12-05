Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,035 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 119,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

