Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

