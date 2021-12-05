Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 796 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.