Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $445,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 169.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.128 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.