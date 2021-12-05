Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

