Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $361.42 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.56. The firm has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

