Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $60.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

