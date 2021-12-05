Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

