StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

NYSE CVS opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.