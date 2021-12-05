StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $124.19 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53.

