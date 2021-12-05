Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

