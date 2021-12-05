StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

